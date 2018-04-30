Here's how the encounter unfolded between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama

Srinagar: Two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were on Monday gunned down in an encounter in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. Two armymen also suffered bullet injuries in the encounter that took place in Drabgam area.

Following is how the encounter unfolded, as per reports:

- The Army cordoned off the area at 6:30 am on Monday.

- At 10.20 am gunshots were heard during a cordon and search operation at Drabgam.

- Exchange of fire between terrorists and security personnel stared again in Drabgam village.

- At 10.42 am there was an Internet speed snap down of 2G/3G/4G data services in district Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.

- Stone-pelting was witnessed at encounter site at around 12:45 pm.

- At around 1 pm, two Armymen including an officer were injured. Eight civilians also suffered injuries in clashes.

- As per reports, at around 2:05 pm, a civilian was killed and 15 others injured in clashes near the encounter site. The deceased was identified as Shahid Ahmad (14). He was a resident of Arihal village of the district.

- Around 2.15 pm, Sameer Tiger, who is alleged to have carried several political and civilian killings in the Pulwama area, was gunned down.