Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo releases video, warns of attacks against security forces in J&K

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo has released a video message and warned of attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hizbul terrorist is seen appealing to the J&K policemen to join the terror group and save their world from destruction.

In the video, Yatoo is seen sitting on a table, while two men with guns standing on his either sides.

He also hailed the stone-pelters who have posed a big challenge to the security forces in the Valley.