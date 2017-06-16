close
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo releases video, warns of attacks against security forces in J&K

Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo has released a video message and warned of attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 11:17
Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo releases video, warns of attacks against security forces in J&amp;K

Srinagar: Hizbul Mujahideen commander Yasin Yatoo has released a video message and warned of attacks on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Hizbul terrorist is seen appealing to the J&K policemen to join the terror group and save their world from destruction.

In the video, Yatoo is seen sitting on a table, while two men with guns standing on his either sides.

He also hailed the stone-pelters who have posed a big challenge to the security forces in the Valley.

TAGS

Hizbul MujahideenYasin YatooJammu and Kashmir

