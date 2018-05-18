Hizbul Mujahideen releases photo of service weapons looted from J&K Police in Srinagar

JAMMU: Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen has released photos of the three service weapons looted from the Jammu and Kashmir policemen from Srinagar on Thursday evening.

According to reports, the terror outfit has released the photos on its Facebook account named ''Hamzah Hizbi''.

Two J&K policemen were detained for questioning after they reported to the authority that a group of armed terrorists had attacked their guard post and took away their rifles.

The incident took place a guard post of a hotel in the Srinagar city on Thursday evening.

The policemen reported to the police headquarters that a group of terrorists had barged into their post and snatched their rifles.

Preliminary investigation, however, revealed that there was no eyewitness to the incident that took place at a crowded place and there was no resistance from the policemen.

The two policemen, attached with the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, were immediately taken into custody and a hunt was launched for the third cop.

The incident set alarm bells ringing within the security establishment as Prime Minister Narendra will be visiting Kashmir Valley on May 19.

In a related development, a Border Security Force (BSF) soldier was killed and two civilians were injured during a ceasefire violation by the Pakistani troops from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir's RS Pura Sector early on Friday.

New agency ANI reported that the Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in the RS Pura.

1991 born, constable Sitaram Upadhyay was inducted into the BSF in 2011. He hailed from Giridih, Jharkhand. He sustained serious injuries during unprovoked firing from Pakistan in in the Arnia Sector. He is survived by a 3-year-old daughter and one-year-old son.

Meanwhile, two civilians were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in RS Pura sector, reports said.

Schools within the 3-km radius of the International border, which often come under the cross-border firing, have been declared closed by the state administration.

A soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was martyred on Tuesday after Pakistan violated ceasefire yet again in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector.

Pakistan has repeatedly violated ceasefire agreement with India, with more than 650 such incidents this year alone - till April. While security forces have suffered losses, civilian casualties too have mounted prompting authorities to recently build several bunkers.

Last month, Pakistan-based Dawn reported that the country is now planning an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year (2018-19) at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion in a possible bid to “keep an eye on the Indian side”.

India too has been looking to use hi-tech surveillance equipment to ensure Pakistani forces are unable to provide mortar-fire cover to terrorists attempting to sneak into India. While details have not been made known due to secrecy-related issues - the BSF did install a high-tech fence in a border area with Bangladesh which would ensure no illegal entry takes place from the other side. BSF has not ruled out installing similar fences along the LoC in the times to come.