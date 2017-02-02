close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani admitted to ICU under police watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:45
Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani admitted to ICU under police watch

Srinagar: Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Wednesday night shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after he complained of severe chest pain.

According to ANI, the octogenarian Hurriyat leader Geelani complained of massive chest congestion and pain around 11:45 pm on Wednesday.

Since Geelani, who had been put under house arrest, was rushed to the hospital under police surveillance.

At around 2:45 am, Geelani was admitted to SKIMS where several tests, including ECGs, were conducted.

He was later shifted to medical ICU where he is being constantly monitored by specialist doctors.

A spokesperson of Hurriyat has said that Geelani is stable and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:23

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.