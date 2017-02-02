Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani admitted to ICU under police watch

Srinagar: Veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani was on Wednesday night shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), after he complained of severe chest pain.

According to ANI, the octogenarian Hurriyat leader Geelani complained of massive chest congestion and pain around 11:45 pm on Wednesday.

Since Geelani, who had been put under house arrest, was rushed to the hospital under police surveillance.

At around 2:45 am, Geelani was admitted to SKIMS where several tests, including ECGs, were conducted.

He was later shifted to medical ICU where he is being constantly monitored by specialist doctors.

A spokesperson of Hurriyat has said that Geelani is stable and requested people to pray for his speedy recovery.