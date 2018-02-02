IAF saves life of 9-year-old boy suffering from acute pain, airlifts him to Srinagar

JAMMU: A nine-year-old boy in Jammu and Kashmir, who was suffering from acute stomach pain, was on Friday evacuated to Srinagar by the Indian Air Force (IAF) for treatment.

Despite the continuous snowing and low clouds, the boy Taufik and his father were brought to the state capital where the nine-year-old was treated and saved.

Taufik was suffering from acute pain as a result of a very serious case of appendicitis.

He is a resident of Gurez, an area where adequate medical care for these situations is not available.

The Airforce Station Srinagar was informed about the emergency following which the helicopter crew reached Gurez and picked up Taufik along with his father.

Squadron Leader Vinit Singh Sikarwar was leading the Airforce crew accompanied by co-pilot Lakhsay Mittal of 'Hovering Hawks'.

Initially, the crew members were unable to reach Gurez owing to adverse weather conditions.

They, however, made a successful landing soon after the weather condition improved to marginal.

Young Taufik is currently recuperating at a medical facility in Srinagar.