ID card to West Pakistan Refugees: Separatists enforce bandh in Kashmir Valley
Srinagar: Normal life was affected in Kashmir Valley on Friday due to a strike called by separatists against the issuance of identity certificates to West Pakistan Refugees (WPRs).
Most of the shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in Srinagar - the summer capital of the state - were shut, while public transport was minimal, officials said.
They said there were very few street vendors visible in the city today due to the strike.
Reports of shutdown were also received from most of the other district headquarters of the Valley, the officials said.
Security forces were deployed in strength at sensitive places where barricades were also erected.
The separatists have also been calling for shutdown on Friday and Saturday every week after scaling down their agitation which followed the killing of Hizbul Mujahdeen militant Burhan Wani.
The more than five-month unrest in the Valley had left 86 people dead and thousands others, including 5,000 security personnel, injured.
The separatist groups - both factions of Hurriyat Conference and JKLF - yesterday appealed the people to observe a complete shutdown on Friday and Saturday over WPR issue.
They alleged that the decision on issuance of identity certificates to WPR was aimed at changing the demography of Jammu and Kashmir.
With PTI inputs
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- DNA: Analysing the impact of demonetisation on people's lives
- PM Modi addresses Digidhan Mela program at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi
- Mulayam Singh Yadav expels son Akhilesh, cousin Ramgopal from party for six years
- Should cash transactions of political parties be monitored?
- Akhilesh Yadav releases parallel list of 235 candidates for UP polls
- Geeta Phogat vs Sakshi Malik: When the two Indian stars went head to head in 2015 – Video
- This is how you can stop your farts from smelling so bad
- Virat Kohli clears air on engagement rumours with Anushka Sharma, says won't hide if it actually happens
- Anushka Sharma – Virat Kohli in Dehradun: Fan uploads PIC
- Gujarat gram panchayat poll results: BJP claims victory