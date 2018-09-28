हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

In a first, primary health centres, schools in Jammu and Kashmir to be under panchayats

Jammu and Kashmir will this year witness the urban local body elections after 2005 and Panchayat elections after 2011. The provision of direct elections for Sarpanches of the Panchayats has also been restored this year. 

For the first time, primary health centres, primary schools and anganwadi centres in the state will come under the administrative control of the panchayats after the local body elections next month. Home Minister Rajnath Singh said powers for 'own fund generation' like collection of the building permission fees, taxes on entertainment, advertisement, hoardings, various kinds of businesses and profession will also be given to the panchayats.

"The functions and functionaries of all the 29 subjects transferred to the panchayats under the 73rd amendment of the Constitution will be transferred to the Panchayats of Jammu and Kashmir, including institutions like primary health centers, primary schools, aganwadi centers to name a few," he said in a statement.

Financial powers of Panchayats are being enhanced 10 times from Rs 10,000 to Rs 1 lakh and from Rs 25,000 to Rs 2.5 lakhs for Block Councils. Powers for “Own fund generation” are also being given to Panchayats. 

These will include building permission fee, taxes on entertainment, advertisement, hoardings, various kinds of businesses & profession. Central and State government funds will further supplement “Own funds” of the Panchayats under various schemes such as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act ( MGNERGA), Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), Integrated Child Development Services ( ICDS) and  Mid-Day meal etc.

The central and the state government funds will further supplement 'own funds' of the panchayats under various schemes such as MGNERGA, PMAY, ICDS, mid-day meal etc.

Singh said in addition to selection of eligible beneficiaries for various schemes, panchayats will also be involved in the implementations of key national schemes such as National Health Mission, Samagraha Siksha, mission for development of horticulture.
 

Jammu and Kashmir

