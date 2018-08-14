हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Infiltration bid

Indian Army foils major infiltration bid, guns down 2 Pakistani soldiers in Kupwara

Two Pakistani soldiers were shot down during an infiltration bid foiled by the Indian Armed forces in Tangdhar Sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District.

Representational Image (ANI photo)

SRINAGAR: Two Pakistani soldiers were shot down by the Indian Armed forces during an infiltration bid in Tangdhar Sector along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara District.

“Indian Army gunned down two Pakistani soldiers last night in a retaliatory action to unprovoked ceasefire violations and repeated attempts to facilitate infiltration by Pakistan Army in Tangdhar Sector,” said the Defence spokesperson.

The infiltration bid was foiled by the Army.

Indian Army soldier, Pushpendra Singh, was killed earlier in the day during the infiltration bid.

"Chinar Corps Cadre and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Sepoy Pushpendra Singh, who laid down his life in foiling infiltration bid in Tangdhar Sector on August 13, 2018, and offer condolences to the family," read a post on the Twitter handle of Chinar Corps of the Indian Army. 

On August 7, four Army personnel – Major KP Rane, hawaldars Jamie Singh and Vikramjeet and rifleman Mandeep – lost their lives while foiling an infiltration bid in north Kashmir's Gurez Sector.

There were eight terrorists who tried to infiltrate, of which the Army killed four terrorists, while the rest escaped. The terrorists fired at the soldiers near the 36 Rashtriya Rifles post at Govind Nallah along the LoC. 

With ANI inputs

