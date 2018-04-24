Indian Army kills 4 Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory firing across the LoC

Srinagar: Indian Army inflicted heavy damage to Pakistani posts along the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati of Mendhar sector in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir and killed at least four Pakistani soldiers on Tuesday. The Pakistani soldiers reportedly were from the Northern Light Infantry regiment.

On Monday, too, a Pakistani soldier was killed in the same area of Mendhar sector when Indian jawans retaliated to unprovoked firing from across the LoC. Some of the posts caught fire as a result of Indian firing and were completely destroyed. The firing has been going on for the last three days in the area.

Meanwhile, an Army jawan and a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel were martyred during an encounter with the terrorists in a forest area of Pulwama district. Three terrorists belonging to the Pakistani group Jaish-e-Mohammed were also killed in the encounter.

Security forces had launched an anti-militancy operation in Laam forest of Tral area in Pulwama district following information about the presence of a group of heavily armed terrorists in the area, a senior police official said.

He said a gunbattle broke out between the terrorists and security forces when the ultras opened fire. In the fierce exchange of fire, an Army soldier and a policeman sustained injuries. They were evacuated to hospitals in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries, the official said.

The martyred soldier has been identified as Sepoy Ajay Kumar of 42 Rashtriya Rifles (Assam Regiment) while police identified the slain cop as Latief Gojri.

(With PTI inputs)