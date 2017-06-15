close
Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers after ceasefire violation

The incident reportedly took place in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:51
Indian Army kills two Pakistani soldiers after ceasefire violation

Jammu: Two Pakistani soldiers have been killed in retaliation by the Indian Army on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

The incident reportedly took place Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch on Wednesday.

"Two Pakistani soldiers were killed in retaliation by Indian troops in Bhimber Gali sector on Wednesday," IANS quoted an official as saying.

Meanwhile, heavy exchanges of fire continued on Thursday between the two sides on Thursday on the LoC in Naushera sector after Pakistan violated ceasefire again.

"The Pakistani Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, heavy automatics and mortars in Naushera sector," IANS quoted Defence Ministry Spokesman Lt. Col. Manish Mehta as saying.

Pakistan shelling and firing started at 2 p.m. following retaliation by "the Indian Army posts strongly and effectively".

The Pakistani Army resorted to "unprovoked, indiscriminate" shelling and firing at three places on the LoC after which the Indian Army retaliated "effectively and strongly".

On Wednesday, the Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire at two places in Rajouri district and in Bhimber Gali sector of Poonch district.

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire ten times during the past four days on the LoC in Jammu region.

