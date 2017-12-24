हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
Indian troops gun down Pakistani soldier in J&K's Jhangar sector

A Pakistani soldier was neutralised on Sunday in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in the Jhangar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reveal sources.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 24, 2017, 18:54 PM IST
JHANGAR: A Pakistani soldier was neutralised on Sunday in retaliatory fire by the Indian Army in the Jhangar sector of Jammu and Kashmir, reveal sources.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, three jawans and an Army officer lost their lives and one other was injured when Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Keri sector.

In the aftermath, families of the deceased demanded the government to look into the matter more seriously.

The Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate shelling and firing when 120 Infantry Brigade, Batallion Area was on patrol, after which the Indian Army retaliated. 

