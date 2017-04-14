Investigating video showing youth tied to Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir: Defence spokesman
Srinagar: Army on Friday said it is investigating a video in which a youth was seen tied allegedly to an Army jeep as a human shield against stone pelting.
"In reference to the video showing a young man tied to an Army jeep, the contents of the video are being verified and investigated," a defence spokesman said here.
The video, which went viral on social media here, has led to an outrage with former chief minister Omar Abdullah, terming it as "shocking".
The video was reportedly shot in Beerwah area of Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll to Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency by pelting stones. It is being widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and is drawing condemnation.
"This young man was TIED to the front of an Army jeep to make sure no stones were thrown at the jeep? This is just so shocking!" Omar wrote on Twitter.
The NC leader, who represents Beerwah seat in the state assembly, said while he understands the outrage generated across the country by a video in which CRPF personnel were being heckled by protestors, he was outraged that the video of the youth tied to the jeep was not generating the same anger.
"I understand the outrage the CRPF video generated. I'm also outraged that the video of the youth on the jeep won't generate the same anger.
"Let's see channels going ballistic and having discussions with outraged panelists now. Probably not since 'Kashmir is ours' hell with Kashmiris," the former chief minister said.
Omar demanded an inquiry into the incident.
"A warning can be heard saying stone pelters will meet this fate. This requires an urgent inquiry and follow up NOW!" he added.
