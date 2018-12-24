ITBP personnel dead, 24 injured after bus falls off Jammu-Srinagar highway

Srinagar: An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Monday was killed and 24 others were injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway near Khooni Nala in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district.

According to police, there were 35 people travelling on the bus. The vehicle was part of a Jammu-bound convoy and the accident occurred near Khuni Nallah in Ramban district around 8.45 am, a police officer said.

Trees prevented the bus from falling further down in the gorge, the officer said.

A team of rescue personnel comprising Army, police and local volunteers are at the spot.

While one person died, 34 persons were rescued from the wreckage of the vehicle and rushed to the district hospital in Ramban, the officer said.

Visuals from Ramban district hospital where ITBP personnel are undergoing medical treatment. They were injured in a bus accident on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Khooni Nala in Ramban district. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/Jzl4qBwhK2 — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2018

"We have rescued 24 persons who have suffered injuries. We are evacuating the seriously injured to Jammu via chopper. There were reportedly 35 persons travelling," Deputy Commissioner, Ramban said.

