close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jammu: 100 open-sky schools to get buildings

Students in remote areas of the district face hardships due to lack of proper infrastructure at open-sky schools, which functioning without buildings and often face closure due to bad weather.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, August 20, 2017 - 18:09

Jammu: Nearly 100 open-sky schools in Jammu district, which often face closure due to bad weather, will get buildings by this year-end under the Jammu and Kashmir government's 'TAMIER' project, an official said on Sunday.

Sub-divisional magistrates have been assigned the job of supervising the construction of these buildings by the rural development department, District Development Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

"The target is to construct 100 buildings by the end of this year under the 'TAMIER' project," he said.

Students in remote areas of the district face hardships due to lack of proper infrastructure at open-sky schools, which functioning without buildings and often face closure due to bad weather.

Choudhary, who is heading a district-level committee to monitor the progress of construction on a weekly basis, said the project is expected to be completed before the end of this year.

The education department has sponsored 45-50 per cent funds for the project while the remaining funds are being provided under convergence of various schemes, the officer said.

He said that an assessment of the open-sky schools was done in June, and it was found that 163 schools in the district do not have a building.

"Accordingly a project was worked out with convergence of schemes and manpower of departments as well as community resources for providing buildings to open-sky schools," the officer said.

The 100 buildings will replace the open-sky schools this year. This would benefit 3,400 students, Choudhary said, adding that the schools selected have enrolment of 20 and above.

The remaining 63 schools, with enrolment below 20 and without school buildings, would be taken up during the second phase of the project next year, he said.

State land was provided for nearly 70 schools while the remaining schools are being built on community or private lands for which donations are being sought, the officer said.

The highest, 20 buildings are coming up in Koteranka followed by 14 in Darhal, 10 in Thanamandi, and nine each in Manjakote, Peeri, Baljarallan and Khwas zones, he said.

Five buildings are being constructed in Moughla, four in Kalakote, three each in Rajnagar, Doongi and Dandesar, and one each in Nowshera and Lower Hathal, Choudhary said.

"These schools have a total enrolment of 3,181 students in the current year, which is expected to nearly double with the construction of these buildings," he said.

Choudhary said that an independent inter-departmental engineering team would inspect the construction of the buildings for quality. 

TAGS

JammuSchoolsbuildingsinfrastucture

From Zee News

120 gas canisters found for &#039;one or more&#039; attacks in Barcelona: Police
World

120 gas canisters found for 'one or more' attacks...

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, transfers 1; death toll 22
Uttar PradeshIndia

Utkal Express derailment: Railways suspends 4 officials, tr...

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohit, in jail for past 9 years, on Monday
India

Malegaon blast case: SC to hear bail plea of Colonel Purohi...

Bihar

Flood situation worsens in Bihar, death toll rises to 253

West Bengal

Flood situation improving in West Bengal barring Malda

Tamil Nadu

Talks on AIADMK merger has moved a step forward: Panneersel...

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed
World

Crowds rally in Hong Kong after activists jailed

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over drone sighting
India

Flight operations at Delhi airport briefly halted over dron...

Do you know this country just created the world&#039;s smallest surgical robot?
Science

Do you know this country just created the world's smal...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video