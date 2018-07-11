हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: 1 jawan dead, 1 injured in ongoing encounter in Kupwara

Representational image

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists in Kupwara district's Handwara area on Wednesday evening. According to latest reports, one security personnel has been killed and another critically injured. 

Security forces began search operation in Kupwara's Badi Behak and Sangal areas, in an exchange of fire between the forces and terrorists, reported ANI news agency.

According to the latest information, intermediate firing is underway in the area and more forces have been rushed to the spot.

Earlier in the day, an army commando was killed and another injured in a gunfight between hiding terrorists and security forces in a forested area of Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district, army officials said.

Army sources said commando identified as Sepoy Mukul Meena of 3 Para Regiment was killed and another soldier injured during an ongoing gunfight in Sadu Ganga forest area of Kupwara.

They said that an operation was launched in the forest area on Tuesday following information about a group of militants hiding there.

With ANI inputs

