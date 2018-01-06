J&K: 4 policemen killed, 2 seriously injured in bomb blast by terrorists in Sopore, JeM claims responsibility

SOPORE: Four policemen on patrol duty have been killed and two others have been seriously injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast by terrorists in Sopore in Baramulla. Terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The blast took place on Saturday morning in the main market area of Sopore when the IED planted by terrorists went off. The IED was placed near a shop in a lane between the 'Chotta Bazaar' and 'Bada Bazaar' in Sopore in Baramulla district.

The police vehicle ran over the improvised explosive device triggering the blast. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation is underway.

The injured have been moved to a nearby hospital. The policemen belonged to the 3rd Battalion of Indian Reserve Police (IRP).

Taking to Twitter, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said: "Pained to hear that four policemen have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families."

Heavy deployment of security forces was already in place to maintain law and order situation in the wake of separatist-called protest shutdown in Sopore. Separatists under the banner of Joint Resistance Leadership -- which comprises of Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, and Syed Ali Shah Geelani -- had called for a shut down in Sopore town of north Kashmir on January 6.