Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti expresses anguish over killings in Valley

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba on Friday expressed anguish over the killing of four persons, including two policemen, in separate incidents since yesterday and sought the help of civil society to end bloodshed and making the future of young generation peaceful.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 20:29

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba on Friday expressed anguish over the killing of four persons, including two policemen, in separate incidents since yesterday and sought the help of civil society to end bloodshed and making the future of young generation peaceful.

"Violence and innocent killings would lead the state only to a cobweb bloodletting and destruction and uncertainty rather than paving the way for any peaceful solution," Mehbooba said in a statement issued here.

While two policemen were killed and another injured in separate militant attacks in Srinagar and Kulgam yesterday, two civilians were killed during protests - one at Rangreth in Srinagar last evening and another in Anantnag district this afternoon.

The chief minister said time and again she has been warning of the dangerous consequences of violence and appealed to civil society to rise to the occasion to make the future of state's younger generation peaceful.

She conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved families.

 

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirMehbooba MuftiAnantnag district

