ceasefire violation

Jammu and Kashmir: Cross-firing continues on Day 2 along LoC in Nowshera

Cross-border firing in Kalal area of Nowshera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir continued on Wednesday morning. 

Jammu and Kashmir: Cross-firing continues on Day 2 along LoC in Nowshera

SRINAGAR: Cross-border firing in Kalal area of Nowshera in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir continued on Wednesday morning. 

Pakistan had violated the ceasefire pact along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector on Tuesday. The Indian army also carried out retaliatory firing.

No casualty or damage to property has been reported so far.

On Tuesday, around three to four terrorists opened fire at security forces in Kupwara district of the state.

ceasefire violationPakistancrossfire

