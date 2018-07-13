हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir DGP appeals people to not pelt stones at Army

The top cop of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday appealed to people not to go near the encounter sites and pelt stones at security forces in order to avoid loss of lives as army is their own.

File photo

Srinagar: The top cop of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday appealed to people not to go near the encounter sites and pelt stones at security forces in order to avoid loss of lives as army is their own.

"We are saddened if someone dies in this way. That is why we have been appealing that wherever there is an encounter, people should not go there to pelt stones on the army. This is our own army," Director General of Police S P Vaid told reporters.

Vaid said he could feel the pain of the family that loses its child in such incidents.

"The family that loses its child, we can feel their pain. How difficult it is! We again appeal to everyone that this should not happen and they should not come to the encounter sites and stone-pelting should not happen on the army," he said.

Vaid said police has discussed the issue of avoiding deaths during stone-pelting incidents with the army and CRPF officers.

"We have spoken to officers of army and CRPF on how to avoid deaths in such incidents," he added. 

