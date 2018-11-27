हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Encounter

Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral
Representational Image

SRINAGAR: An encounter is currently underway between security forces and terrorists at Hafoo area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama. 

The entire area has been cordoned off. 

Another encounter is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam where at least two terrorists have been killed by the security forces. One security personnel has also been martyred in the encounter, reports added.

Earlier on Sunday, seven terrorists affiliated to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Muhammad militants were killed in two encounters with security forces and militants in Shopian and Pulwama district.

