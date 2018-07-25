हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter underway between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag

An encounter is broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. 

ANI photo

SRINAGAR: An encounter is broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday. 

The operation is currently underway. No reports of casualties have emerged so far. 

At least two terrorists are hiding the area, sources told Zee Media. 

The operation is jointly being conducted by the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police. 

Earlier, the terrorists threw hand grenades on the patrol party.

Authorities have cordoned off the entire area.

Last week, A Pakistani militant belonging to terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) was killed by the security forces in an encounter on July 19 in the Handwara area of Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

With agency inputs

