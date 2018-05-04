हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shelling on LoC in Kupawara, woman injured

A civilian was injured in Pakistani shelling overnight on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district.

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shelling on LoC in Kupawara, woman injured
Representational image

Srinagar: A civilian was injured in Pakistani shelling overnight on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district.

Police said the Pakistani Army resorted to shelling and firing on the LoC in Tangdhar sector at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively. Intermittent shelling and firing exchanges continued till 4.30 a.m. on Friday.

"A woman identified as Noor Jahan was injured when a splinter fired from across the LoC hit her home. She was shifted to a hospital," a police officer said.

Tags:
PakistanIndiaLoCKupawara
Next
Story

MBA, PhD scholar among 45 youth from J&K who joined terror outfits in 2017, security forces worried

Must Watch