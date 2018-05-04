Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan shelling on LoC in Kupawara, woman injured

Srinagar: A civilian was injured in Pakistani shelling overnight on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kupwara district.

Police said the Pakistani Army resorted to shelling and firing on the LoC in Tangdhar sector at 11 p.m. on Thursday.

"Indian positions retaliated effectively. Intermittent shelling and firing exchanges continued till 4.30 a.m. on Friday.

"A woman identified as Noor Jahan was injured when a splinter fired from across the LoC hit her home. She was shifted to a hospital," a police officer said.