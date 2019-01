SRINAGAR: Pakistan Army once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Wednesday.

According to information, Pakistan opened fired to which Indian troops retaliated.

This is the second instance of violation in January. Pakistan violated ceasefire on New Year's Day, January 1.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Keran sector of Kupwara.