ceasefire violation

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector

Jammu and Kashmir: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch sector
Representational Image

SRINAGAR: Pakistani troops once again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector on Tuesday. 

“Three shells have landed near Poonch brigade headquarters,” reported news agency ANI. 

Last week, Army jawan Lance Naik Antony Sebastian KM lost his life in a cross-border firing along the LoC in Krishna Ghati Sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. 

Earlier in the day, an encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces at Nadigam village of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to latest reports, security forces gunned down two terrorists after an encounter broke out in Nadigam village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Tuesday morning. A para commando was martyred in the incident while two soldiers have received injuries.

The number of ceasefire violations this year by Pakistan has been the highest in the past eight years.

The first seven months of this year saw 52 deaths and 232 people getting injured in 1,435 ceasefire violations in the state, according to an RTI reply by the Home Ministry.

ceasefire violationPakistanPoonch

