J&K panchayat elections: Polling underway for fourth phase amid tight security

JAMMU: Polling is currently underway for the fourth phase of panchayat elections at 2,618 polling stations across Jammu and Kashmir amid unprecedented security on Tuesday.

According to the state's chief electoral officer Shaleen Kabra, voting began at 8 AM and will end at 2 PM in 639 polling stations in Kashmir and 1,979 in the Jammu division.

According to the CEO, 777 polling stations have been categorised as hypersensitive in the fourth phase including 571 in Kashmir and 206 in Jammu.

Kabra said that 5470 candidates are in the fray for 339 posts of 'sarpanch' and 1749 panch seats in Phase-IV, while 99 Sarpanchs and 969 Panchs have been elected unopposed in this phase.

In the areas going to polls in the fourth phase, an electorate of 4,72,160 will be voting for Sarpanch constituencies, while 3,32,502 will be voting for Panch constituencies.

Kabra said in the first phase of panchayat polls held on November 17, a voter turn out of 74.1 percent was recorded across the state including 64.5 percent in Kashmir and 79.4 percent in Jammu.

In the second phase held on November 20, 71.1 percent polling was witnessed in the state with an overwhelming 80.4 percent polling in Jammu and 52.2 per cent in Kashmir.

In the third phase, the state witnessed a polling percentage of 75.2 percent which included 55.7 percent in Kashmir and 83 percent in Jammu division.

Kabra further said orders had been passed in various complaint cases as well as directions of the courts and notifications reappointing the election schedules too had been issued.

He said senior government officers were appointed as general observers to oversee the smooth, fair and orderly conduct of the elections, while expenditure of the candidates was being observed closely as well.

Control Rooms had been established in all the districts across the state to respond promptly to any complaints of violation of the Model Code of Conduct as also to disseminate information to the public, he said.

Security arrangements have been made including the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), he said, adding that the government had declared a holiday in the areas that will vote on Tuesday.

As per standing guidelines, the Central government offices shall not be closed but the employees who are electors of the poll-going wards and desire to exercise their franchise shall be offered a reasonable facility to do so, he said.

(With Additional PTI inputs)