Jammu and Kashmir: Woman over-ground worker, carrying arms and ammunition, arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested a woman over-ground worker in Srinagar.

Representational Image

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested a woman over-ground worker in Srinagar.

The woman was caught while ammunition including grenades and live rounds, during a search operation at a check-point in Srinagar's Lawaypora area. The police had earlier recieved inputs about terrorists trying to smuggle arms inside the city.

The police did not reveal the identity of the woman, who's currently being questioned.

A case has been registered.

Last month, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had asked how is it wrong to call stone pelters as Over Ground Workers of terrorists after a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was killed in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

"The Jawan who lost his life after being attacked by stone pelters was guarding a border roads team which was constructing roads, and then we have some people saying don't treat stone pelters like OGWs(over ground workers) of terrorists," he said.

In May this year,  the security forces arrested four terrorists and seven Over Ground Workers (OGWs) in separate raids in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla in a major operation. 

