हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorists

Jammu & Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector

Three terrorists were killed near Line of Control in Tangdhar sector, Kupwara district on Saturday evening. 

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: 3 terrorists killed near LoC in Kupwara&#039;s Tangdhar sector
File photo

SRINAGAR: Three terrorists were killed near Line of Control in Tangdhar sector, Kupwara district on Saturday evening. 

The details of the encounter are still emerging.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Uri sector with unprovoked shelling this evening. There was no loss of life, police said.

"Some mortar shells were fired by Pakistani forces on the Thajal-Chranda area of Uri (in north Kashmir's Baramulla district)," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Baramulla, Imtiyaz Hussain said.

One of the shells hit a washroom adjacent to a house in Thajal and damaged it, he said.

On August 17, one person was killed and three were injured after terrorists attacked on a police installation with grenades in Awantipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, police said.

They lobbed a grenade towards the main gate of the district police office which missed the intended target and exploded by the road, a police official said.

Four civilians were injured in the grenade blast, the official said, adding that one of the injured later succumbed to injuries at a hospital.

With agency inputs

Tags:
TerroristsLoCLine of controlTangdharKupwara

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close