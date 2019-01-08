Jammu & Kashmir: Army patrol party attacked by terrorists in Pulwama

Terrorists on Tuesday attacked an Army patrol party in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Security forces swung into action immediately and the whole area has been cordoned off in order to neutralize the attackers. The internet services in the area have been temporarily suspended.

It is learnt that the Army’s patrolling party was moving through Choudribagh Litter area of the district when they were attacked by the terrorists. Reports said that it was Army’s 55RR patrolling the area.

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Tuesday violated the ceasefire by shelling forward posts and civilian areas along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir despite serious objections raised by the Indian Army in the recent past.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives when Pakistani forces had violated ceasefire in the Keran sector of Kupwara.