close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kupwara, 2 to 3 terrorists trapped

An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 08:50
Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kupwara, 2 to 3 terrorists trapped
Security forces during the Kupwara encounter (ANI)

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

The firing is currently underway and the entire area has been cordoned off.

About two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped, reported news agency ANI.

On August 16, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Ayub Lelhari was gunned in an encounter with security forces in Kakpora's Banderpora in Pulwama district.

TAGS

EncounterKupwaraterrorists trappedSecurity forces

From Zee News

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet against RJD leader Shahabuddin
Bihar

Bihar journalist murder case: CBI files charge sheet agains...

Technology

Google makes 'Oreo' operating system tastier tha...

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure for women empowerment: PM Narendra Modi
India

Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq a powerful measure fo...

India shares Trump&#039;s resolve on cross-border terrorism: Ministry of External Affairs
India

India shares Trump's resolve on cross-border terrorism...

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

WorldAsia

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video