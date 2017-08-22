Jammu & Kashmir: Encounter underway in Kupwara, 2 to 3 terrorists trapped

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday.

The firing is currently underway and the entire area has been cordoned off.

About two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped, reported news agency ANI.

On August 16, top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Ayub Lelhari was gunned in an encounter with security forces in Kakpora's Banderpora in Pulwama district.