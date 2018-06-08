हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists attack Army patrolling party in Kupwara

Terrorists attacked Army patrolling party in Haril area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging.

SRINAGAR: Terrorists attacked Army patrolling party in Haril area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Friday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging.

The incident comes amid Home Minister Rajnath Singh's ongoing visit to Jammu and Kashmir to decide on whether to extend Ramzan ceasfire to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

On Thursday, one soldier was killed and another injured in a gunfight with terrorists trying to sneak across the LoC in Kupwara's in Keran Sector, defence officials informed.

Defence Ministry spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia told news agency IANS that the incident took place when a Rashtriya Rifles patrol intercepted two to four infiltrating militants, triggering the gunfight.

While he said that the two soldiers suffered non-fatal injuries and were taken to the army`s Drugmulla hospital in Kupwara, defence sources later said the condition of one of them, identified as Sepoy Sukhvinder Singh, deteriorated and he was brought to the Base Hospital here.

The soldier succumbed to his injuries later. 

With agency inputs

