हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorists

Jammu & Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF-Rashtriya Rifles joint camp in Pulwama's Tahab

Terrorists on Friday hurled grenade on a joint camp of CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles at Tahab area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Jammu &amp; Kashmir: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF-Rashtriya Rifles joint camp in Pulwama&#039;s Tahab
Representational Image (ANI)

SRINAGAR: Terrorists on Friday hurled grenade on a joint camp of CRPF and Rashtriya Rifles at Tahab area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

Security personnel retaliated with aerial firing, reported news agency ANI

Earlier in the day, a group of terrorists shot the imam of Hanfia Mosque in Pulwama`s Parigam village in Jammu and Kashmir in the early morning hours.

The imam, Mohd Ashraf Thoker, was rushed to a nearby hospital with multiple bullet injuries.

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

The body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable, who was kidnapped by terrorists in Shopian district, was found today morning by locals of Kulgam`s Pariwan. Resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from a local medical shop on Thursday.

With agency inputs

Tags:
TerroristsPulwamaTahabCRPFRashtriya Rifles

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close