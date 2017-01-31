Jammu-Srinagar highway open to one-way traffic
Srinagar: One-way traffic is allowed on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a traffic department official said on Tuesday.
"Keeping in view the condition of the highway and the inclement weather, one-way traffic from Jammu to Srinagar will be allowed," the official said.
No vehicle would be allowed to move in the opposite direction to avoid traffic jams. "This condition will also apply to convoys of Army and paramilitary forces moving on the highway," he added.
The highway had remained closed for five days and was restored for one-way traffic on Sunday.
All essential supplies to the landlocked Kashmir Valley are routed through this highway.
Temporary closures of the highway often result in sky-rocketing of prices of essential commodities in the Valley.
