Jammu-Srinagar highway opens partially as weather conditions improves in Valley
Jammu: Traffic was restored partially on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Tuesday after weather conditions improved across Jammu and Kashmir, a traffic department official said here.
"The highway has been restored for one-way traffic. Vehicles will be allowed to move only from Srinagar to Jammu," the official added.
It was closed for four days due to multiple landslides and fresh snowfall, stranding over 1,500 vehicles carrying passengers and essential supplies.
Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti held a meeting with railway officials and others on Monday to work out modalities of allowing vehicular traffic through the Qazigund-Bannihal railway tunnel during heavy snowfall in the Bannihal sector.
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has approved the alternative.
The closure of the highway always results in scarcity of essentials for the landlocked Kashmir Valley.
