Jammu: Two missing teenage girls traced, reunited with families

Jammu: Two teenage girls who went missing from their homes in Jammu have been traced, the police said on Saturday.

On August 17, a 14-year-old girl from Simbal Camp went to school in the morning but didn't return home, a police officer said today.

"The girl was upset with her family and so did not return home. The parents reported the matter to the police following which a search was launched," he added.

The police traced the girl to Digyana area in the city and she was reunited with her parents late last night, he said.

On April 19, Tilak Raj of Bahu Fort area complained to the police that his 13-year-old daughter was missing, the officer said.

During the probe, police teams were dispatched to different locations to find her. The missing girl was traced and reunited with her parents, he said.