Jammu and Kashmir

Jhelum continues to flow above danger mark; Rajnath Singh dials J&K Governor

Three people have died in rain-related incidents in the valley. Srinagar-bound traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was suspended due to the lurking threat of floods in the Valley, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

SRINAGAR: Kashmir valley is still battling flood fears with river Jhelum continuing to flow above the danger mark. A flood alert was sounded on Saturday after water levels rose above danger mark following heavy rains over the past two days. Three people have died in rain-related incidents and Srinagar-bound traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway was suspended due to the lurking threat of floods in the Valley, leaving hundreds of commuters stranded.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday held a telephonic conversation with Governor of Jammu and Kashmir NN Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state. The minister has assured all possible support and cooperation to the state in dealing with the situation. Vohra is the administrative head of Jammu and Kashmir as it is currently under Governor's rule.

Meanwhile, the annual Amarnath Yatra resumed after three days on Sunday after pilgrims from the two base camps in the Kashmir Valley were permitted to move towards the cave shrine. The pilgrimage was suspended due to incessant rains.

People living in areas along embankments of the Jhelum river and streams, and in low-lying areas of central Kashmir have been advised to remain vigilant. Several houseboats on the banks of river Jhelum were submerged on Saturday and residents had to be rescued to safety. Flood water also entered homes in Srinagar.

Governor NN Vohra on Saturday held a meeting with senior officials to discuss plans to handle any emergency situation. Volunteers of disaster management and police officials are also gearing up for what could well turn into a natural calamity.

