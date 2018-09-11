हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K: 2 terrorists killed in Kupwara encounter, combing ops underway

Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Guloora area of Handwara

File photo (ANI)

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces at Guloora area of Handwara

Kupwara: An encounter has broke out between terrorists and security forces early morning at Guloora area of Handwara in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. 

Search operations are currently underway, reported news agency ANI.

On Sunday, security forces arrested three suspected terrorists in Karnah area, Kupwara district.

On Saturday, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist involved in carrying out a number of terror attacks on security forces was killed in an encounter with the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Achabal block of Anantnag district on Saturday. Earlier that day, a terrorist was killed after Jammu and Kashmir Police foiled a weapon-snatching bid in Achabal. 

 

With agency inputs

