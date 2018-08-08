हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: 4 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Four terrorists have been gunned down on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

J&amp;K: 4 terrorists gunned down in encounter with security forces in Baramulla

Srinagar: Four terrorists have been gunned down on Wednesday in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla.

The operation is underway.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirBaramullaEncounter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close