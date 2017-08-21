J&K: 7-year-old boy washed away in flash floods

Jammu: A 7-year-old boy was washed away in flash floods in a river while two others were rescued in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three children of labourers from Rajasthan were playing close to a river in Birma Pul on the outskirts of Udhampur town last evening when the trio was swept away by the waters.

While two girls were rescued, the boy identified as Narinder could not be traced, they said.

The operation to trace him is on.