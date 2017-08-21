close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

J&K: 7-year-old boy washed away in flash floods

A 7-year-old boy was washed away in flash floods in a river while two others were rescued in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:52

Jammu: A 7-year-old boy was washed away in flash floods in a river while two others were rescued in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Three children of labourers from Rajasthan were playing close to a river in Birma Pul on the outskirts of Udhampur town last evening when the trio was swept away by the waters.

While two girls were rescued, the boy identified as Narinder could not be traced, they said.

The operation to trace him is on.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirFlash floodsUdhampur district

From Zee News

Asia

China to launch world's fastest train in September

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh: Two killed in accident

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Fire after hydrogen tankers explode in fact...

Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah to pitch for backward classes to strengthen Tamil...

Tamil Nadu

Writer claims Rajinikanth told him he would enter politics

Uttar Pradesh

Traffic restored on UP's Meerut-Muzaffarnagar rail sec...

India

President Ram Nath Kovind on a day's visit to Leh

IIT Kharagpur to launch Genomics Study for beginners
West Bengal

IIT Kharagpur to launch Genomics Study for beginners

Jharkhand

Braid-chopping rumours claim life of woman in Jharkhand

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video