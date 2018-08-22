हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CRPF

J&K: Bike-borne terrorists open fire at CRPF's battalion

Unidentified bike-borne terrorists opened fire at the main gate of CRPF's 30th Battalion's G Company in Bijbehara's Hassanpora on Wednesday morning. 

J&amp;K: Bike-borne terrorists open fire at CRPF&#039;s battalion
File photo

Srinagar: Unidentified bike-borne terrorists opened fire at the main gate of CRPF's 30th Battalion's G Company in Bijbehara's Hassanpora on Wednesday morning. 

Responding to the situation, the CRPF guard posted at the gate fired back. The terrorists managed to flee from the spot. No injuries have been reported so far.

Wednesday, the day of Eid al-Adha, witnessed several instances of violence across the state.

Several protestors took to streets in Srinagar, waving the Pakistan national flag and ISIS symbols on the day of Eid al-Adha. Unidentified persons also pelted stones on security forces. The incident took place after the city residents gathered together for morning namaz at a mosque on Eid. 

Earlier in the day, militants killed Special Police Officer (SPO) Fayaz Ahmad in Zazripora village in Jammu and Kashmir`s Shopian district.

"He was shifted to a hospital where the doctors said he was dead on arrival," the police said.

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) affiliate, Shabir Ahmed Bhat, was shot also dead by terrorists in the wee hours of Wednesday. The BJP affiliate was a resident of Rakh-e-litter village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Tags:
CRPFTerroristsOpen Fire

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close