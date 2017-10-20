J&K: Braid chopping suspect brutally thrashed, mob tries to set him ablaze, run tractor over him

Jammu: A mentally-challenged man was mercilessly thrashed by a violent mob in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore on suspicion of being a braid chopper.

The incident took place in Hazratbal area.

The Twitter handler of Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed the incident and said that a FIR has been registered against the culprits. They added that culprits involved in the incident have been identified and will be tracked soon.

As per a report, the victim was ruthlessly beaten by a crowd after someone spread the news of him being a braid chopper. He was, however, saved by police from the hands of a mob that tried to immolate him, run him over with a tractor and even attempted to drown him in Srinagar's Dal Lake.

The police received information that a mob had got hold of an alleged braid chopper in the fruit mandi area. When they rushed to the spot, they found the mob beating Wasim Ahmad Tantray "ruthlessly".

"The miscreants had also burnt some grass and were trying to set the person ablaze. Some even tried to run him over with a tractor," a police officer said.

Tantray, who is said to be "mentally challenged", was rescued and rushed to a Sopore hospital. "Condition of the injured is stated to be critical and has now been referred to Srinagar," the police officer said.