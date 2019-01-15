J&K: BSF officer dies in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector

SRINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) officer, who was injured d in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday.

Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad took a hit in sniper fire from across the border at about 10:50 am.

Prasad and his patrol party were out for "carrying out border domination" along the International Border.

"Pakistani snipers opened fire at them, leading to grievous injuries to the officer. Prasad was rushed to a medical facility in Satwari in Jammu where he later succumbed to his injuries," an official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to guard the India-Pakistan International Border in the Jammu region of the state.