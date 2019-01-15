हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
BSF officer

J&K: BSF officer dies in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector

The Border Security Force (BSF) officer, who was injured d in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday.

J&amp;K: BSF officer dies in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector
Representational image

SRINAGAR: The Border Security Force (BSF) officer, who was injured d in sniper attack from across border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday.

Assistant Commandant Vinay Prasad took a hit in sniper fire from across the border at about 10:50 am.

Prasad and his patrol party were out for "carrying out border domination" along the International Border.

"Pakistani snipers opened fire at them, leading to grievous injuries to the officer. Prasad was rushed to a medical facility in Satwari in Jammu where he later succumbed to his injuries," an official said.

The Border Security Force (BSF) is tasked to guard the India-Pakistan International Border in the Jammu region of the state. 

Tags:
BSF officersniper attackSamba sector

Must Watch