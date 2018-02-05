BSF sub-inspector injured in Pak shelling, firing in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu: A BSF sub-inspector (SI) was injured in shelling and firing by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, an official said today.

There was "intermittent shelling" through the night by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Rajouri district, Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rajouri, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary said.

He said that the BSF SI was injured late last night in the Keri forward area in Rajouri and was hospitalised.

No civilian casualties have been reported. There were also no reports of civilians migrating from the forward areas, Choudhary said.

Teams have been deputed for loss assessment, he said, adding that 84 schools were closed today for three days and camps have been made functional.

In heavy Pakistani shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, yesterday, a 22-year-old Indian Army officer and three jawans were killed and at least four people were injured.

There was heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Rajouri's Bhimbher Gali Sector last evening, Army officials said.

In the shelling, Captain Kapil Kundu, a resident of Ransika village in Haryana's Gurgaon district; Havildar Roshan Lal (42) of J-K's Samba district; Rifleman Subham Singh (23) of J-K's Kathua district and Rifleman Ramavatar (27) of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh were killed, they said.

Two teenagers and a jawan were injured in the Shahpur Sector of Poonch district yesterday in the shelling from across the border, a police official said.

The injured civilians were identified as Shahnaz Bano (15) and Yasin Arif (14) of Islamabad village.