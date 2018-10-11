हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
shopian

J&K: Civilian killed by terrorists in Shopian

Terrorists shot a civilian in Shopian on Thursday. 

J&amp;K: Civilian killed by terrorists in Shopian

SRINAGAR: Terrorists shot a civilian in Shopian on Thursday. 

According to reports, the civilian - Molvi Tariq Ahmad Ganaie, an activist of the Hurriyat Conference.

He was shot by unidentified gunmen at Meemander in the district, said police. 

Ganaie was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to injuries, the official added. 

The police are present at the spot.

 

Tags:
shopianTerrorist

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close