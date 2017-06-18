close
J&K cops to donate a day's salary for kin of policemen killed

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers have sacrificed their lives in various militancy- related incidents during the year.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 18, 2017 - 19:04
J&amp;K cops to donate a day&#039;s salary for kin of policemen killed
Representational image

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police personnel will donate a day's salary for the families of the cops who were killed in the line of duty in the state this year.

Fourteen police personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) have sacrificed their lives in various militancy- related incidents during the year, according to a police spokesman.

Police personnel will donate one day salary for the families of the martyrs who have sacrificed their precious lives in the line of duty, the spokesman said.

"To show solidarity and their concern for the bereaved families of these martyrs, J&K police personnel will donate one day salary of the current month," he added.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirPoliceSpecial Police Officersbereaved familiesmartyrs

