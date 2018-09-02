हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian

Security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

J&amp;K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian
File photo

SHOPIAN: An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Laddi in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. Security forces had earlier launched a cordon and search operation after they received inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. 

