हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Army Encounter

J&K: Encounter between terrorists, army underway

An encounter is underway between terrorists and the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir`s Drabgam in Pulwama district.

J&amp;K: Encounter between terrorists, army underway
Representational image

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter is underway between terrorists and the security forces at Jammu and Kashmir`s Drabgam in Pulwama district.

Stone pelting has also begun at the encounter site, and two to three terrorists have reportedly been trapped.

The encounter broke out at 10:00 a.m. after a cordon and search operation (CASO) was launched by troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) 182 Battalion and 183 Battalion, along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and Special Operations Group (SOG) Pulwama.No casualty has been reported yet and the situation is presently under control.More details are awaited.

Tags:
Army EncounterTerroristsDrabgamPulwama
Next
Story

Jammu and Kashmir cabinet re-shuffle: Kavinder Gupta to be new Deputy CM, 7 new ministers announced

Must Watch