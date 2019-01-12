हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K: Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in Kulgam; 2 to 3 terrorists trapped

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Representational image

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Katapora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday evening.

At least two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Firing is currently underway. The entire area has been cordoned off.

On Friday, an Army Major and a jawan lost their lives in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. An IED device was planted by suspected militants in Lam area of Nowshera sector, said an Army spokesperson.

