Pulwama encounter

J&K encounter: One terrorist shot dead in Pulwama's Tral, search on

A massive search is on for remaining terrorists in the Pulwama district.

Srinagar: A hardcore terrorist was shot dead in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

According to ANI, the body of an unidentified terrorist was recovered from the encounter site in the Tral area of the district.

The security forces are trying to ascertain the identity of the slain terrorist and the terror group he was affiliated to.

Security forces had launched a massive cordon and search operation (COAS) in Dar Ganie Gund village of Aribal area in the south Kashmir district Sunday morning after receiving specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces triggering a sharp retaliation from them.

The search operation is still underway.

Pulwama encounterTralJammu and KashmirIndian Army

