Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Tral's Aripal

An encounter broke out on Saturday between the security forces and terrorists in Tral's Aripal of Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

Representational image

Srinagar: An encounter broke out on Saturday between the security forces and terrorists in Tral's Aripal of Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

 

More details awaited

