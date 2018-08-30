हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorist

J&K: Encounter underway in Bandipora, 2-3 terrorists trapped

An encounter between terrorists and security forces is currently underway at Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. According to reports, two to three terrorists are trapped. 

J&amp;K: Encounter underway in Bandipora, 2-3 terrorists trapped
File photo (ANI)

Srinagar: An encounter between terrorists and security forces is currently underway at Hajin area of north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday. According to reports, two to three terrorists are trapped. 

On Wednesay, terrorists shot four policemen dead in Shopian district, hours after two dreaded Hizbul Mujahideen militants, including the Valley's oldest surviving terrorist, were gunned down by security forces in neighbouring Anantnag. 

"Terrorists fired indiscriminately upon a police party at Arhama in district Shopian," a police spokesman said. The four ill-fated policemen were caught unaware as they were repairing their vehicle, he added. 

Pools of blood were seen at several spots at the site where militants carried out the attack. 

"The martyred policemen were identified as Constable Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, Constable Javaid Ahmad Bhat, Constable Mohammad Iqbal Mir and SPO Adil Manzoor Bhat," the police spokesman said. Special Police Officer Bhat had turned 18 this March itself.

The attack on policemen had followed an early morning encounter in which two militants, including Altaf Ahmad Dar, also known as 'Altaf Kachroo' alias Moin of the Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed in the Anantnag area.

Significantly, Dar was considered to be the 'chief architect' of attacks on policemen in the Valley. The attack comes barely days after the new Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Satya Pal Malik, took charge. 

With agency inputs

Tags:
TerroristBandiporaEncounter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close